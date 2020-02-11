August 16, 1944—February 5, 2020
Terry Edward Martindale, 75, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home. Terry was born August 16, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho to William Martindale and Nanette Webb Adkins. On June 19, 1965 he married Jerolyn Van Leuven. Throughout Terry’s life he lived in Pocatello, Ogden, Klamath Falls, Emmett, Boise, and Burley. He worked for forty years at the Boise Cascade Company. Terry loved to fish, garden and travel.
He is survived by his wife Jerolyn (Jerri) Martindale. Terry is survived by his siblings Gloria Butler(Texas), Louis Schwinn(Texas), William Martindale(Burley), and Carl Martindale(Burley). His children Terry Edwards Jr., and Steven Brent Martindale. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica Martindale, Michael Martindale, and Felicia Martindale. Terry is preceded in death by his son, Lyle R. Martindale and his parents William Martindale and Nanette Adkins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Star 2nd Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 96 South 200 West Burley, Idaho. Services will conclude with burial at Paul Cemetery and are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
