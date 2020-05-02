Obituary: Teresa Maria (Cristobal) Jensen

Teresa Maria (Cristobal) Jensen
June 6, 1959—April 20, 2020
FILER – Teresa Maria Jensen, 60, left us all heartbroken and in grief early on the morning of April 20, 2020, the result of a severe cardiac event.
Teresa was born in Jerome on June 6, 1959, the first child of Richard “Dick” Cristobal and Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Parrott) Cristobal. She was later joined by siblings, Anita and David. She grew up on the grandparents’ (Elmer and Beckie Parrott) farm near Berger. She was in heaven there. A youth spent picking rock, setting water, new calves, feeding, branding, cats, dogs, cattle, chickens, a horse, dirt-clod and syphon tube water fights, leaf piles, hanging out in the barn or shop with Dad and Granddad, climbing the hay stack and yelling to hear the echo, roller skating or playing pool and eating ice cream cones or tea and cinnamon toast at Grandmother’s, helping Mom with the yard, flowers, garden and canning, fishing at Salmon Dam, and much more. Teresa joined 4-H and had a heifer the first year which she kept and raised many calves from. She raised and showed market steers, completed veterinary science, gun safety, snowmobile and motorcycle, and leather working projects. She won several awards, became a team leader and made many dear friends.
Teresa attended school at Hollister Elementary and Filer High School, graduating in 1977. She participated in several clubs and was Senior class secretary-treasurer. After graduation she worked at Cosentino’s Country store in Hollister.
Teresa met Larry Jensen when he was racing cars at the old Thunder Bluff Speedway near Nat-Soo-Pah. They were married December 1982. Her sons Eugene Richard (Gene) Jensen arrived in 1983 and Stacey Lynn Jensen came along in 1985. The boys were her life; her pride and joy. She loved them more than anything in the world. She was so proud of them and delighted in all their milestones growing up. She loved telling others about Gene’s military service and Stacey’s racing endeavors. She also loved being Nana to the little ones.
Teresa worked at Inkley’s Photo for years. She learned and loved the art of photography. She took some beautiful pictures. Later she worked for the Twin Falls County 4-H Extension office which took her back to her youth. She also worked at Unibase. Many more friendships were created.
Teresa was an avid auto racing fan. NASCAR, trucks, sprint cars, etc. She would rattle off drivers, teams, stats and definitely had her favorites and least favorites. Teresa also loved watching football, especially when Boise State or the Minnesota Vikings played.
Teresa and Larry divorced. She met another Larry and spent the next 10 years in St. Paul, Minnesota. She enjoyed the area and the wildlife in their back yard. She volunteered at the U of M-St. Paul Wildlife Refuge Center where she helped care for many birds. She owned a cockatoo and an eclectic parrot, which were her feathered babies. She was a Beta tester for a military training software program. She truly enjoyed the challenge it gave her and was proud of her contributions. But even more, the friends gained online which she has stayed in contact with.
Teresa had lots of adventures and good times in her life. Her happiness came from her boys, helping others, working with animals, good friends, and anything that would make her laugh! She had plenty of stories of her life and was a good family historian, which she must have gotten from Mom. Though she had a stubborn streak like the rest of us, she had the biggest heart and a tender, fragile spirit. She had many ups and downs in life and plenty of physical struggles. She weathered them all like a trooper. Though we will miss her terribly, we are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain.
Left to mourn Teresa are her sons: Gene Jensen (Melissa) and Stacy Jensen (Shantel Whited); grandchildren: Keegan, Jaden, Riley, Lilly, Olivia, Dana and Rayla; siblings: David Cristobal (Janet) and Anita Nowak; nieces and their families: Marci Gilbert and Ashlee Burrows; nephews and their families: Nick Garrison and Isaac Nowak; ex-husband Larry Jensen, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends. Her parents, grandparents and many family members greeted her in Heaven.
No services will be held at this time but we will have a family gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to People for Pets-Magic Valley Humane Society in Twin Falls, the Filer Quick Response Unit, or a charity of your choice. Our thanks to Heidi at Serenity Funeral Chapel for handling the final arrangements. Please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com to share a picture or a memory of Teresa.
