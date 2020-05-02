Obituary: Teresa Maria (Cristobal) Jensen

Teresa met Larry Jensen when he was racing cars at the old Thunder Bluff Speedway near Nat-Soo-Pah. They were married December 1982. Her sons Eugene Richard (Gene) Jensen arrived in 1983 and Stacey Lynn Jensen came along in 1985. The boys were her life; her pride and joy. She loved them more than anything in the world. She was so proud of them and delighted in all their milestones growing up. She loved telling others about Gene’s military service and Stacey’s racing endeavors. She also loved being Nana to the little ones.

Teresa worked at Inkley’s Photo for years. She learned and loved the art of photography. She took some beautiful pictures. Later she worked for the Twin Falls County 4-H Extension office which took her back to her youth. She also worked at Unibase. Many more friendships were created.

Teresa was an avid auto racing fan. NASCAR, trucks, sprint cars, etc. She would rattle off drivers, teams, stats and definitely had her favorites and least favorites. Teresa also loved watching football, especially when Boise State or the Minnesota Vikings played.