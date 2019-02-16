Obituary: Teresa Lynn Gonzales

January 9, 1959—January 19, 2019
Teresa Lynn Gonzales (née Giles) died peacefully at home after a battle with cancer on January 19, 2019 in Malaga, WA at the age of 60. Teresa is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 42 years, Alex Gonzales; daughter, Shannon Gonzales (Lantana, TX); son, Damon Gonzales, (Bothell, WA); father, Homer Giles (Bertha) (Burley, ID); stepfather, Bill Armstrong (Rupert, ID); sister, Nancy Borchardt (Michael); brother, Robert Giles (Bonnie); brother, Rick Giles (Janelle); Other extended family too numerous to name. She is preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents, Dean Giles and Ellen Schmidt; Maternal grandparents, Emory Orville Anderson and Ann Callahan; mother, Kathryn (Katie) Armstrong. Service to be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church (100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, ID). To view a longer form statement of life, to leave a condolence message, or to share stories about Teresa, please visit www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.