Obituary: Teresa Lynn Gonzales

January 9, 1959—January 19, 2019

Teresa Lynn Gonzales (née Giles) died peacefully at home after a battle with cancer on January 19, 2019 in Malaga, WA at the age of 60. Teresa is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 42 years, Alex Gonzales; daughter, Shannon Gonzales (Lantana, TX); son, Damon Gonzales, (Bothell, WA); father, Homer Giles (Bertha) (Burley, ID); stepfather, Bill Armstrong (Rupert, ID); sister, Nancy Borchardt (Michael); brother, Robert Giles (Bonnie); brother, Rick Giles (Janelle); Other extended family too numerous to name. She is preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents, Dean Giles and Ellen Schmidt; Maternal grandparents, Emory Orville Anderson and Ann Callahan; mother, Kathryn (Katie) Armstrong. Service to be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church (100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, ID). To view a longer form statement of life, to leave a condolence message, or to share stories about Teresa, please visit www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.

