April 8, 1966—May 1, 2019
Teresa Luker, 53, of Buhl, Idaho passed away May 1, 2019 from medical complications. She was born April 8, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Teresa graduated from Glenns Ferry High School and then went to school in Pocatello, Idaho to become a beautician.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Luker; and her grandparents, Ray and Genevieve Rutherford and Robert and Alice Donat.
She is survived by two sons, Tyler Crockett, 29, and Jordan Crockett, 27; one daughter, Kaitlyn Crockett, 17; a sister, Carey Thompson of Rolla, Missouri; three grandchildren, Emily Crockett; Conner Crockett; and Jayden Crockett; her father, Gordon Luker; and mother and stepfather Jennie and Leo Lortz of Eden.
A Celebration of Teresa’s Life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Teresa’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
