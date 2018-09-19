Subscribe for 33¢ / day

February 6, 1955 – September 12, 2018

Teresa Ann Sinclair, age 63, passed away on Wednesday September 12, 2018. She was born on February 6, 1955 to the late Ralph Eugene and Euna Louise Buffington. Teresa’s personality was well suited to her work as a cosmetologist and server/bartender. She was the kind of woman who could approach anyone, learn something and make them laugh. She was particularly amazing with children and could relate to them in a way that many of us cannot. Teresa was a free spirit who was always open to see where the wind blew her and was open to meeting all she crossed paths with. Throughout her life and adventures a few things remained constant: her love of her family, her ability to make you laugh, and her ability to listen to her heart. She will be missed by many.Teresa left behind two sons, Dylan Sinclair and Wes Barton, her granddaughter Sophia Barton and her two kitties Gabby and Squeaky. She is survived by her partner Ben Montaney, sisters Veronica Copenbarger, Linda Mitchell, Brenda Rains and Karla Heath and a number of additional relatives and close family friends.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday September 22, 2018 at 2:00pm in downtown Boise at the El Korah Shrine, 1118 W Idaho St. The family asks that floral donations be made through Edwards Greenhouse in Boise, ID at (208) 342-0588.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Teresa Ann Sinclair
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments