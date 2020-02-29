Obituary: Ted Shriver

Ted Shriver, 78 years old, died February 24, 2020 at Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello. Ted was born in the Buhl Hospital on September 11, 1941, the second son of Dorothy and Lauren Shriver. He grew up on the Shriver farm north of town and attended Buhl schools. He graduated from Buhl High School in 1959. He attended OTI in Klamath, Oregon and then moved to San Francisco where he was eventually hired by IBM. Ted worked for IBM for 30 years and loved the opportunities and challenges offered throughout his career. He was sent to New York for training in the computer industry and while there met Peggy. They were married on July 31, 1966. They were blessed with 3 children, Ann(Donald), Lauren(Mischa), and David(Carmella) and 5 grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan, Rainey, Charlie and Violet. All have brought great joy to his life.