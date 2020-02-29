Obituary: Ted Shriver
September 11, 1941—February 24, 2020

Ted Shriver, 78 years old, died February 24, 2020 at Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello. Ted was born in the Buhl Hospital on September 11, 1941, the second son of Dorothy and Lauren Shriver. He grew up on the Shriver farm north of town and attended Buhl schools. He graduated from Buhl High School in 1959. He attended OTI in Klamath, Oregon and then moved to San Francisco where he was eventually hired by IBM. Ted worked for IBM for 30 years and loved the opportunities and challenges offered throughout his career. He was sent to New York for training in the computer industry and while there met Peggy. They were married on July 31, 1966. They were blessed with 3 children, Ann(Donald), Lauren(Mischa), and David(Carmella) and 5 grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan, Rainey, Charlie and Violet. All have brought great joy to his life.

Ted was active in trapshooting and was Idaho State Champion. He enjoyed traveling to many competitions and all the people he met along the way.

He retired at age 49 and spent his time golfing, helping the kids improve and fix up there homes and took up woodworking. He made many beautiful pieces for home and friends.

He came back to Idaho in 2004. He added side by side 4 wheeling and spent many hours exploring the South Hills and desert around Buhl. Two favorite trips were the MacGruder Trail and to Moab, Utah with friends. He loved taking off on back roads and seeing this beautiful country. He made many beautiful memories.

Ted lived a full and active life. He was loved by his family, good to everyone he met, and well liked by his friends. He will be missed.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday March 7, at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.

