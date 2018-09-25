October 18, 1954 – September 20, 2018
Tawnya Sue Butler, 63, of Buhl, passed away September 20, 2018 at her home.
Tawnya was born October 18, 1954 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Charles W. Reed and Lois Maurine McMurdie O’Donnell. She lived most of her life in Buhl and attended Buhl schools.
She loved all living things, especially her Boston Terrier dogs. She was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her survivors include her step-father, Donald O’Donnell of Buhl; 2 step-brothers, Marvin Climer of Burley and Rocky O’Donnell of Twin Falls; 1 sister, Linda Kepler of Boise and 1 step-sister, Shellie Koehn of Buhl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 1, 2018 at the L.D.S. Church, Clear Lakes Ward (1001 Fair St.) in Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
