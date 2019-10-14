Obituary: Tamara “Tammy” Norlene Gillespie

April 27, 1972—October 11, 2019
Tammy Norlene Gillespie of Jerome, Idaho passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on October 11, 2019. She battled a long and hard fight with lymphoma cancer. Tammy was born on April 27, 1972 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the daughter of Brenda Vernon and Robert Rice. She was raised in Caney, Kansas from the age of 1 year till she was 17. There she attended Lincoln elementary and Caney high school. She later moved to Jerome, Idaho at 17 with her mama and stepdad. This is where she met her first husband, Joseph Trujillo. They shared 23 years of marriage and two beautiful children, Amber and Bryce.
She later met the love of her life, Donald Eddie Gillespie, in April of 2014 on Zoosk. He moved to Jerome in June of 2014 from Arizona. They were married on September 24, 2016 at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome. They shared a wonderful 5 years together.
Tammy was a sweet, caring, loving, selfless woman. She loved Jesus with all her heart! She enjoyed being on the worship team at her home church, Calvary Chapel of Jerome, for over 18 years. She enjoyed being with her family all the time. They meant so much to her. Her grandsons, Enan and Zylen, were her pride and joy! They were everything to her as were her husband, son and daughter! She also enjoyed her dogs so much! They were her babies and brought her so much joy. Tammy will be remembered as an amazing meme, mama, wife, sister, daughter, niece, cousin and friend. She will be extremely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her!
She was preceded in death by her mama, Brenda Vernon; stepdad, Robert Vernon; grandma and grandpa Gordon; grandma and grandpa Rice; stepsisters, Karrie Riffe and Julie Stutheit; great grandparents and cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Gillespie; her daughter, Amber (Eric) Staffen; her son, Bryce (Carissa) Trujillo; her grandbabies, Enan Staffen and Zylen Trujillo; her dad, Robert Rice; her brothers, Troy Gordon and Darrin (Melissa) Gordon; her sisters, Cindy Webster and Crash (April) Shepard; stepbrother, Kenny (Christie) Vernon; and her nieces and nephews, Ashlynn Wolf, Zoiey Burnham, Brandy Livingston, Jenny Bowen, Alicia Young, Amanda Vernon, Kelly Vernon, Mahgon Youngblut, Rylee Shepard, Dustin Gordon, Troy Gordon, Wesley Riffe, Mahlon Hill and Hunter Shepard.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Tammy’s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Tammy’s family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in her name at any First Federal bank. Also, if anyone would like to send flowers the family is requesting it to be sunflowers if possible, as they were Tammy’s favorite flower.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tammy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
