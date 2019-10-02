May 5, 1938—September 23, 2019
Sylvia Marie Grooms, 81 of Twin Falls Idaho passed quietly at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital.
She was born May 5, 1938, in Castleford, Idaho to Kenneth Seymore Hart and Thelma Cleo Boatman Hart. She graduated from Homedale High School in 1956. Sylvia was truly a good Christian, truly living the tenants of her faith, loving and forgiving all.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her son Randy Grooms, her husband Walter Grooms, parents Kenneth and Cleo, sister Linda Lazarus, and half-brothers Verl Hart and David Corwin.
She is survived by her children Robert (Ginny) Grooms of Hagerman, Kimberly Walton of Heyburn. Grandchildren Destini (Adam) Finkenstadt, Brian (Echo) Grooms of Twin Falls, Mykell Walton of Boise, Wesley Walton of Spokane, Steven (Bobbi Sue) and Alex Grooms of Nampa, great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jade, Jedi Grooms, Randy Marie, Walter and Sylvia Grooms , brother James Hart, sisters Sue Curran, Carolle Scov, and Barbara Harrington, and her special friend and companion Dick Waite of Hagerman.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at West End Cemetery in Buhl.
