April 23, 1958—May 8, 2019
Sylvia Grace Norris was born April 23, 1958 in Twin Falls, ID as the last of four children to Carl and Dora Norris. She was recognized by all as “God’s Special Gift” to the Norris family.
She lived most of her life in Twin Falls where she attended the Special Education School and later received training at the Adult Education Center. She participated in the Special Olympics program and loved to be involved in whatever was going on around her.
Sylvia was small in physical size but had a unique ability to form friendships with everyone she came in contact with and as a result will be fondly remembered by many all across the country for her big smiles, hugs and contagious laughter. She loved cats and everything associated with cats and her favorite color was pink.
Sylvia attended Bethel Temple Church in Twin Falls for most of her life and was baptized in Jesus Name in August of 1968 and received the gift of the Holy Ghost in the fall of 1973. She loved going to church and visiting with everyone especially the babies. For the last 10 years of her life Sylvia lived in Sonora, CA with her oldest sister Elvera and her brother-in-law, Pastor Michael Moore where she attended Sonora Christian Life Center. Sylvia went to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2019 in Sonora, CA after a brief and unexpected illness and is now enjoying her “brand new home”.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother Dora (Heacock) Norris, her step-mother Lee Kathleen Norris, her maternal grandparents John and Ellen Heacock, her paternal grandparents Walter and Eva Norris, adopted grandparents B.M. and Elvera David, and her nephew Russell Norris.
She is survived by her father Carl F. Norris of Twin Falls, a sister Elvera (Michael) Moore of Sonora, CA, a sister Ruth (James) Blanton of Mt. Vernon, KY, and a brother Tim (Karen) Norris of Twin Falls as well as five nieces; Sherry Moore, Christina Moore, Becki McGee, Angie Pearson, and Beth Gigold, and three nephews; Lance Moore, Daniel Norris, and Steven Norris and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Sylvia was blessed as well with five step-siblings; Peggy Shotswell, Regina Herre, James Richardson, Terry Richardson, and Jack Richardson.
Funeral services were held Thursday at 11 a.m., at Bethel Temple Church, 929 Hankins Road, Twin Falls, ID with Pastor John Collins, Jr. officiating.
Rosenau Funeral Home is directing the funeral and there will be a graveside service following.
