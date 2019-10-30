October 3, 1948—October 23, 2019
Susie Elizabeth Bagley Hansen was born on October 3rd, 1948 and passed away October 23rd, 2019 in Twin Fall Idaho.
Susie was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho and went to college at Ricks College and Utah State University. She later settled in Twin Falls where she raised two boys and later retired from her profession as a lab technician for the United States Department of Agriculture. Susie loved to spend her free time outdoors working in her garden.
Susie leaves behind her two boys Chad and Landon and seven grandchildren she adored Braydon, Alena, Carson, Emma, Analise, Ezekiel and Amelia.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd for family and friends at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, Idaho with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
