Obituary: Susan Lorraine (Bolland) Van Engelen

Along with John, Susan created a lovely home for her family. She possessed an artistic eye that enabled her to craft an environment of elegance and comfort. Extended family and friends benefited from her “open arms” policy. Whether it was summer BBQs with a throng of kids at the backyard pool or an elaborate Christmas Eve dinner followed by attending church, Susan was at the heart of it.

When her children were young, she undertook the demanding task of homeschooling them. As with other things in her life, she embraced it as an adventure, and years of foraging for good books, field trips, and exotic activities followed. Even a science experiment that went awry and set part of her kitchen on fire did not curb her enthusiasm.

Susan cared deeply about endeavors that would further the good of children and inspire a society in which they were valued. For two years she served as president of the Spokane College Women’s Association (SCWA), a group that hosted speakers addressing family issues. She also led an AWANA girls’ group in her church in Spokane and co-chaired its Social Concerns Committee. Recognizing her own spiritual growth fostered her discernment about these cultural issues, she participated for many years in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF).