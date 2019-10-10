August 30, 1965—October 9, 2019
Susan Glorfield, 54, passed away Tuesday, October 9th at Country Living Care Center in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Susan was born Aug. 30, 1965 in American Falls, Idaho to Kathlene Holloron and Grant Glorfield.
Susan graduated from Rupert High School in 1983. She took dancing, liked music and sang in the choir. She loved hanging out with her friends. She went to Idaho State University. She worked as assistant to the local orthodontist, a CNA and also worked for Zales Jewelry Store. Her interests were camping, hunting and fishing.
Susan is survived by her companion Louis Url, her mother Kathy Holloron, father Grant Glorfield, brother Gary (Cindy) Glorfield and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother Craig Glorfield.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert, Idaho. Family and friends will meet at one half hour prior to the service at the Mortuary. Interment will be at the Rupert Cemetery.
Memories of Susan and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hansen-mortuary.com.
Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
