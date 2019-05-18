October 24, 1942—May 15, 2019
Stuart Monroe Bearup, 76 of Twin Falls, passed away May 15, 2019. Stuart was born on October 24, 1942 in Williamston, Michigan. He lived the life of an Army Brat. In 12 years of schooling he attended 17 schools, including ones in France, Germany & Japan. His travels gave him a real sense of the world. He used his global adventures as a springboard to other adventures.
In 1963, he found himself on the island of Oahu attending the University of Hawaii to get his Bachelors & Master’s Degree in Education. While in Hawaii Stuart and 3 other guys went on a sailboat, without a motor, from Honolulu to Vancouver, BC. They were becalmed for three days in the middle of the ocean. At one point their boat was surrounded by a pod of killer whales.
In zoology class at the University of Hawaii, he met Carol Dietrich & they were married on February 21, 1964, after a whirlwind courtship. Carol and Stuart also had an adventure living on a sailboat in the Ala Wai boat harbor in Honolulu for 6 months. In 1969 they left the tropics for more diverse temperatures in the beautiful state of Idaho. Stuart taught at CSI for 30 years from 1969-1999. While there he received a Favorite Faculty Award from his students & a National Humanities Grant to Dartmouth, which was granted to only 10 people in the United States.
Their son, Brent Bearup was born in August of 1970, followed by daughter, Andrea in June of 1973.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Carol of 55 years; son, Brent (Anna); daughter, Andrea; and 9 grandchildren, TJ Richardson (Lacey), Taylor Lee Olsen, Kayla Cash, Alexis Richardson, Hudson Pierce, Natallie & Tristan Gough and Titan and Alora Bowler. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Helen Dietrich (100); 2 sisters-in-law, Diane Brown and Linda Fredrickson; one brother-in-law, Dale Dietrich, and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Dot Bearup; his father-in-law, Doc Dietrich; and his brothers-in-law, Walter Brown and Jim Fredrickson.
There will be no service at Stuart’s request. Family will gather to celebrate memories at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
A donation to the American Lung Association may be made in his memory.
To leave condolences visit www.reynoldschapel.com.
