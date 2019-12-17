February 8, 1927—December 7, 2019
HEYBURN – Stevens E. Heiner, a 92-year-old longtime resident of Heyburn, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by family.
Stevens Elmer Heiner was born in Mesa, Arizona, on February 8, 1927, as the second child, and first son, of Elmer Stevens Heiner and Leah Moon Heiner. His family later moved to Heyburn, Idaho, where he lived most of his life. He eventually had seven siblings, four of whom lived to adulthood. As a young man he helped with farming and milking cows. That began a lifetime of hard work, which he thrived on.
After graduating from Heyburn High School he attended the University of Utah until, at age 21, he was called to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States mission. After his mission he attended college in Logan, Utah, and met a young Aurilla Merrill who had traveled to Utah from New York after graduating from high school. They were later sealed on September 12, 1951, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for time and eternity. The young couple lived in Logan while Stevens worked toward his degree. Stevens was drafted into the U.S. Army and, shortly after their first daughter was born, he was sent to Korea as a radio operator.
After the war Stevens completed his bachelor’s degree at Utah State University and eventually his Master’s of Science Education degree at the University of Utah. Stevens and Aurilla added three boys and then three more girls to their family. They raised them in Heyburn next to Stevens’ parents. Most of his siblings lived in the area and holidays and reunions were spent together with aunts, uncles and cousins. Many a card or board game was played at those parties and Stevens won his fair share of them. Sing-a-longs were also a tradition much loved by all.
Stevens’ main occupation was a teacher of Science and Math at Heyburn Elementary and then later at West Minico Jr. High. Throughout his life he supplemented his teaching income with many jobs including farming, milking cows, raising pigs, night custodian and later custodial work for the church. He drove a school bus, did maintenance at the schools in the summer, worked on the Burley/Heyburn bridge construction and dug graves at the Riverside Cemetery by hand (and a shovel). His children would sometimes accompany him to the cemetery and beg to help. They quickly learned what a lot of work that entailed.
Stevens had a solid testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in various callings, his favorite being a Gospel Doctrine teacher. Other positions he served in included high councilor, choir director and member, home teacher and bishop in three wards. He and Aurilla served a 12-month mission in Mobile, Alabama, in 1998. In 2018, they sold their home of 60-plus years and moved in with a daughter in Burley. Stevens gave his last talk in the Unity 2nd Ward in Burley at the age of 91.
You have free articles remaining.
Stevens enjoyed sports including football, basketball and baseball. In his later years he spent many hours doing yard work and gardening. He loved to share the produce from his garden with many friends and family members. He will also be forever remembered for his elaborate treasure hunts by his children and grandchildren.
Stevens is survived by his wife of 68 years, Aurilla Merrill Heiner; his children and their spouses, Valerie and Leslie Dixon, Vaughn and Mary Heiner, Kevin and Christine Heiner, Bruce and Aleta Heiner, Carol and Steve Allred, Teresa and Tom Worthington, and Heidi and Daniel Kline; a sister, Sharon Alexander; 42 grandchildren; and 59 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Hallie Heiner, Thane Heiner, and Elwood Heiner; and three sisters, LaRue Cheney, Barbara Heiner, and Beverly Heiner.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful hospice employees from Harrison’s Hope Hospice who came into our father’s life and lifted him with their care and concern. You truly blessed his life.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.