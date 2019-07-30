Obituary: Steven Shaun Gause

July 29, 1957 – July 27, 2019
Steven Shaun Gause, 61, of Filer, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise following a stroke.
Steve was born on July 29, 1957 in Mountain Home, Idaho to Gerald and Jean (Scheer) Gause. Following his father’s retirement from the Air Force, the family settled down in Jerome, Idaho where Steve played sports and graduated from Jerome High School in 1977. He married Joani Bartholomew in 1978 (divorced 1992) and from this union he was blessed with three children, Kristi, Craig and Kyle. Steve raised his family in Filer, Idaho where he resided at the time of his death.
Steve had a strong work ethic, which he passed down to his children. Up until his health declined, he worked in Twin Falls for Amalgamated Sugar Company for many years. Steve may also be remembered for his many years with ConAgra Lamb Weston (Idaho Frozen Foods) or his time buying and selling worms at Happy Hooker Worms in Twin Falls. Steve had an uncanny ability of reaching people in a deep and impactful way. He was a hardworking, humble, accepting and a thrifty man with a great sense of humor and unwavering dedication to his family. While he was reserved and didn’t always show his emotions, he loved hard and often made sacrifices for those he cared about.
Steve is survived by his children: Kristi (Matt) Dunn, Craig (Rachael) Gause and Kyle (Nikki) Gause; his grandchildren: Xander, Kinsley and Maddox Gause; bonus grandchildren: Zoye, Rayna and Dakota Fredy; his mother, Jean Gause; his siblings: Mark (Betty) Gause, Bob (Carrie) Gause, Jerry (Kizzy) Gause and Diane Gause; and many nieces, nephews and extended family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Gause.
Family, friends and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery in Jerome, Idaho. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. at 105 South 100 East, Jerome, Idaho 83338.
Steve was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
