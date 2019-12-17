December 12, 1943—December 15, 2019
RUPERT—Steven Richard Schow passed away peacefully due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the age of 76 years old in Rupert, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
Steve was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Rupert, Idaho, to Richard Comer Schow and Sybil Lorraine Johnson. Steve loved life and especially enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved his brothers and they had a close bond with each other throughout his life. He was a lifelong resident of Rupert and lived an enthusiastic childhood filled with memories and stories that can only be created in a small town lifestyle in a time that will never be duplicated. He loved to hunt geese in the fields, sage hens in the desert and salmon fishing on the Salmon River. Steve also developed a need for speed and a love for cars. His favorite sport was drag racing and he became a successful driver and co-owner of a dragster named the “Pass-A-Fire” with one of his dear friends Jack Bell.
Steve married his sweetheart Alice Dianne Cannon in 1963 in Rupert, Idaho. The stars certainly aligned for them to be together as they both were born and raised in Rupert, attending school together and graduating together from Minico High School in 1962. He loved his wife whom he affectionately referred to as “Tucket.” Steve’s greatest love in life was his wife of 56 years, Dianne, and his children, whom were his greatest blessings. He loved to be with them and was so proud of his family.
Steve was a successful businessman and could remember the Schow’s being in business in Rupert since 1949; beginning with Furber’s Super Service and could also remember helping there since the age of seven. Steve partnered with his father and opened an Amoco service station near the Rupert Square between the Wilson Theater and Henry’s Drift Inn. They also opened an Amoco station on Oneida in Rupert by what used to be the only stoplight in town. He pioneered an “On the Road and On the Farm” mobile repair service to meet the needs of his customers. Steve enjoyed having and doing business in Rupert and had expanded to open business locations in five other locations in Idaho and an operation in Salt Lake City along with his brother Don. Steve also enjoyed farming and had a farming operation as well since 1990. Steve always talked about the love and appreciation he had for his customers and was extremely grateful for the valuable employees he had throughout the years.
Steve served as a volunteer on the City of Rupert Fire Department for 27 years. He was also a member of the Rupert Elks for 55 years. Steve was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He considered all of these affiliations to be a blessing in his life and loved the relationships he developed by providing service in his community. One of Steve and Dianne’s greatest honors was being named the Grand Marshals of the 2018 Rupert 4th of July Celebration.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dianne of Rupert, Idaho; three children, Jeffrey Dee (Angie) Schow of Rupert, Idaho, Gregory Alan (Joanna) Schow of Cedar Hills, Utah, Steven Kent (Karrie) Schow of Rupert, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, Kourtney (Nic) Castle, Kennedy (Kyle) Larson, RJ Salvi, Carrie Salvi, Nick Salvi, Jake Salvi, Ethan Schow, Sadie Schow, Carson Schow and Cannon Schow; and 1 great-granddaughter, Hattie Rose Tracy. He is also survived by brothers, Wes Schow (Evelyne) of Rupert, Idaho, Bill Schow (Jennie) of Heyburn, Idaho and Don Schow (Becky) of Rupert, Idaho.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard Comer Schow; his mother Sybil Lorraine Johnson; father-in-law, William Carl Cannon; mother-in-law, Alice Edna McAlister; and brother-in-law, Jerry Dean Cannon.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rupert 2nd Ward Church located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert, Idaho at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jeff Faux officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 and for one hour prior to the services at the Church. A celebration of life will also be held at the Rupert Elks from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Special thanks would like to be given to Dr. Clair, the staff, and especially the nurses who provided such gentle and compassionate care for Steve at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Minidoka County Senior Center Meals on Wheels program or the City of Rupert 4th of July Committee. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
