Obituary: Steven R. Johnson

July 31, 1941—May 8, 2020

RUPERT—Steven R. Johnson, 78-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert.

He was born on July 31, 1941, the eldest son of Robert Lamont Johnson and Alice Loueen Dickson Johnson. He married Donna Rogers in 1961 and together raised their three daughters on a small farm in Rupert. His employment years were farming, plus the irrigation business where he was one of the first employee’s and instrumental in building the Rain For Rent business in Paul, Idaho. He later changed occupation and joined the construction business, working for Bradshaw Construction until his retirement in 2003.

Steve’s passion in life was racing his beloved thoroughbred horses, many of which he bred and raised on his farm. Many happy days were spent riding and elk hunting with his sons-in-law and grandkids. In his later years, he traded his boots and saddle for a boat and fishing pole.