Obituary: Steven Norman Pruett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 6, 1939—March 29, 2020

Steven Norman Pruett, 80, a long time resident of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born December 6, 1939 to Howard and Maybell Pruett of Bliss. Steve made a daily trip to Filer High School where he graduated in 1957. He then proudly followed his dad and brothers to work for Union Pacific Railroad for forty years. He took a short break to practice barbering after graduating Barber college in Boise, Idaho.

Steve was the family cheerleader. He attended almost all of the school events and sporting events for his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He also excitedly passed down the love of fishing and hunting.

His family was most important to him. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley Pruett; children, Blain Pruett, Dusty (Kathy) Pruett, Kerie Pruett Brooks, Rene Pruett Crabb and Wendy (Tim) Hollinger; grandchildren, Erin Pruett and son Tryston, Cody (Vaughna) Rummell and daughter Pruett, Justin Harkins and children Kye, Khloe, Trinity and Dean, Matthew (Kristy) Pruett and sons Cooper and Jeremy, Kindra (Frankie) Perez and children, Domonick, Trapper, and Jaykob, Katie (Nicholas) Purdy and son Waylon, Steven (Samantha) Crabb and daughter Rainna, RyAnna (Matthew) Meacham and Courtney Carter and all of his extended family.