Obituary: Steven Lee Platt

November 18, 1981—July 9, 2020
TWIN FALLS, ID—Steven L Platt, aged 38, died instantly of a heart attack while mountain biking on one of his favorite trails.
Steve was born in Redmond, Oregon and grew up playing in the high desert. Steve was best friends with his family. His early years were full of boating trips, cross country skiing, golfing and mountain biking. Together with his dad, brother and sister he developed his strong work ethic. He loved his family and especially loved teasing his mom.
His early schooling was in Redmond. In 2000, he started college at BYU where he met his forever love, Loni Lawrence, his first day there. He left to serve a church mission in Campinas, Brazil. He returned to BYU two years later and earned his BS in Neuroscience in 2006. He and Loni were married in August 2006. In August 2007 they moved to California to begin medical school. His training took their family to Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin before finally settling in Twin Falls. He was a physician devoted to the care and well-being of his patients.
To know Steve was to love him and feel comfortable around him. He was quiet but when he made a friend you could feel his genuine interest. He was gentle and peaceful but always planning his next adventure. He rarely sat down and was constantly researching and working on projects or travel. He had an incredible mind and remembered everything especially song lyrics and music trivia.
He loved being outside; boating, canoeing, hiking, camping, riding motorbikes and mountain bikes, and golfing. Steve was a renaissance man who could do anything. In addition to teaching himself the banjo, Steve loved to work with his hands. He created many hand-carved paddles and kitchenware that brought joy to many. And he never lost at cards or pool.
Steve’s favorite and greatest roles were father and husband. Steve loved deeply. Those who were loved by him felt his confidence in them. Steve leaves behind his wife, Loni Platt, and his 5 beautiful children: Judd (12), Wren (10), Ford (8), Walt (5) and Knox Rivers (3). He loved being with his children taking them on his outside adventures, traveling, singing karaoke, and playing games.
He is survived by his parents: Brian and Chris Platt, brother Greg (Stephanie) Platt, sister Jill (Matt) Odle, grandmas Carole Grover and Sarah Platt, many uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
We will miss Stevo desperately. His faith in Jesus Christ, along with ours, gives us peace that we will all be together again and forever.
A funeral to celebrate Steve’s life will be held Wed, July 15 at 11 am at the Twin Falls Idaho Stake Center, 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls, ID.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.