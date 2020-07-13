Obituary: Steven Lee Platt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 1981—July 9, 2020

TWIN FALLS, ID—Steven L Platt, aged 38, died instantly of a heart attack while mountain biking on one of his favorite trails.

Steve was born in Redmond, Oregon and grew up playing in the high desert. Steve was best friends with his family. His early years were full of boating trips, cross country skiing, golfing and mountain biking. Together with his dad, brother and sister he developed his strong work ethic. He loved his family and especially loved teasing his mom.

His early schooling was in Redmond. In 2000, he started college at BYU where he met his forever love, Loni Lawrence, his first day there. He left to serve a church mission in Campinas, Brazil. He returned to BYU two years later and earned his BS in Neuroscience in 2006. He and Loni were married in August 2006. In August 2007 they moved to California to begin medical school. His training took their family to Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin before finally settling in Twin Falls. He was a physician devoted to the care and well-being of his patients.