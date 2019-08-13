Steven Bird
October 13, 1954—July 29, 2019
Steven Darrell Bird passed away in his home on July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family and full of love at the age of 64.
Steve loved being outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and camping were where he was the happiest. Steve always believed in doing and offering your very best. This belief was obvious in how he gave back to his community. He coached a full generation of youth in a variety of sports; he built slides and planted trees at community parks, and helped countless community members. It was also evident in the commitment he gave to his career of 35 years running Sun Valley Roofing.
He was a devoted family man; teaching his daughters everything from how to ride a bike, change a car tire, and hold their head high with deep pride in themselves through any adversity.
Steven is survived by his loving family: his wife, his three daughters and three granddaughters, his mother and a brother and sister. He will always live through the shared memories of him by his family and countless friends.
All who knew and loved Steve are welcome to attend a celebration of life at The Life Church of Sun Valley, 931 N River St. Hailey, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at noon. We will share in stories and fellowship followed by a luncheon.
