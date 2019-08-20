March 2, 1966 – August 17, 2019
HAZELTON – Steve left this world Aug. 17, 2019. He was born in Madera, California, on March 2, 1966, to Roy and Louise Madewell. He moved to Idaho in 1979, where he attended high school at Minico High School and later, Valley High School, graduating in 1984. He married the love of his life, Joly Gibbs, on June 28, 1986. He had two children, MacKenzie and Nate.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Roy Madewell; and nephew, Brian Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Joly; his kids, Nate (Jenn) Madewell, and MacKenzie (John) Sauer; granddaughter, Lucy Sauer; his mother, Louise; siblings, Billy Madewell, and Jody (Tim) Lawson; and niece, Kirstin Taylor.
Steve loved 4x4ing in his Jeep, camping and spending time with family and friends. He had a very large heart and great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Hazelton LDS Church, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church in Hazelton from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, where donations and contributions to Steve’s funeral services are encouraged to be sent.
Steve’s family would like to thank everyone for their support in this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.