Obituary: Steven Allan Beer

Steven passed away at St. Luke's, Twin Falls, at the age of 62.

Steve was born in El Paso, TX July 14, 1958 to Helen (Donnelly) Beer and George S. Beer. George was in the army at Fort Bliss at that time.

Steve excelled in 4-H with dairy heifers and later did very well in high school FFA. He was honored to be a Future Farmer of America and went to Kansas City to receive the award.

Steve graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1976 the year of the bicentencial and wore red, white and blue gowns. He then attended and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1980 with a degree in Agriculture Mechanization. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was recruited in his senior year by Sperry New Holland in the spring of 1980 and moved to Pennsylvania, a testament to his intellect and talents in that field.

He later moved to Kokomo, Indiana with the company and met Susan Templin and they were married in July of 1984. Christopher, his only son, was born in 1986.

Returning to Idaho, Steve pursued his own business for a number of years. Steve had a fantastic ability to fix about anything and had a great work ethic.

Steve and Susan divorced later and he never remarried.