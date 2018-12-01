March 2, 1939—November 25, 2018
Steve O. Brannon, 79, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
Steve was born on March 2, 1939, in Jerome to Wilbur and Anna Martin Brannon. He was raised and educated in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School.
Steve married Paula Jean Brown in 1961. Together they had a son, Steve R. Brannon. They later divorced.
Steve worked in road and residential construction in and around Jerome. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and daily crossword puzzles.
Steve is survived by his son Steve Brannon of Emmett; three grandchildren, Scottie Lynn Elerick, Jordan Lee Taylor, and Luke Russell Brannon; three great-grandchildren, Journey Brannon, Kaiden and Kruz Elerick; and two sisters Jeane Kulm-Miller of Jerome and Patsy Strange of Burley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Bill Palmer for being a best friend and hunting and fishing partner for Steve, his entire life.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
