Obituary: Stephen Merrill Chatterton

February 21, 1955—April 29, 2020

Stephen Merrill Chatterton, 65, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Wendell surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on February 21, 1955 in Moscow, Idaho, the son of Dale Ward and Jean Alete (Merrill) Chatterton. He married Deb Gemar on July 10, 1981 in Elko, Nevada. They made their home in Shoshone, later moving to Gooding, before finally settling in Wendell, where Steve worked as a roofer for TCA Roofing.

He is survived by: his wife – Deb Chatterton of Wendell; his daughters – Steph Chatterton of Wendell and Sasha Lozada-Chatterton of Twin Falls; his mother—Jean Chatterton of Shoshone; five grandchildren; his sister—Marshel Larson of Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death his father—Dale Chatterton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Shoshone City Park in Shoshone

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up through Facebook to help the family with further expenses to get through this rough time.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

