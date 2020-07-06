Obituary: Stephen M. Chatterton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 21, 2020—April 29, 2020

Stephen M. Chatterton, 65, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Stephen was born to Jean and Dale Chatterton of Shoshone on February 21, 1955, joining his older sister—Marshel Larson (Hansen, ID). Stephen spent his younger years working for Union Pacific Railroad. During that time, he met a girl who caught his eye – Deb Chatterton, not knowing she would be the mother of his two beautiful girls and the women he would spend the rest of his life with. They were two peas in a pod! They built a strong love to raise their two girls, no matter the struggle life threw at them he made sure they knew how much they were loved! Stephen left the railroad to be closer to home with his daughters.

Years later he found his passion when he met Terry Archibald who hired him to join his team with TCA Roofing. Terry took him under his wing and became more than just a boss but a true friend and confidante

Stephan held a great passion for the outdoors! The desert was his second home, his peaceful place! He loved fishing, hunting and walking endless miles in the desert.