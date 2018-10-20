Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary Stephen Lee Hofland

January 24, 1959 – October 17, 2018

Stephen “Steve” Lee Hofland, a devoted family man and avid outdoorsman of Filer, Idaho, passed away Wednesday October 17, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. Steve was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 24, 1959 to Theodore and Bertha Hofland. He graduated from Filer High School and worked in inventory management at Henningsen Cold Storage for 38 years.

Steve married the love of his life, Cindy Hofland, on January 12, 1991 in Filer, Idaho. He was a loving father who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing for steelhead and walleye, cruising around the South Hills, and golfing with the boys at Twin Falls Muni. Steve loved life, although he would never smile for a photo he was always ready with a wisecrack and a laugh-making everyone in the room smile.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Cindy Hofland; his children, Tiffany (David) Rivera, Travis Hofland, Justin Hofland, Jolene Goodrich, Aaron Haskins; his siblings Tom Hofland, John (Shelly) Hofland, David (Andrea) Hofland, Susan Ashley, and Jay Hofland. He is further survived by multiple nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Bertha Hofland; and his favorite dog, Taz.

The family is planning a Celebration of Steve’s life that will be held on Wednesday October 24th.

It will be a casual gathering at Twin Falls Golf Club (Muni) from 6-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: The Hope Lodge Salt Lake City or a charity of your choice.

