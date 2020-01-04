July 31, 1939—December 17, 2019
The passing of Steve, at the age of 80, leaves a great void in the lives of his loved ones.
Born to Mary and Ralph Hallows, in La Junta, Colorado, and raised in Rocky Ford, Colorado, Steve was the oldest of two children; Steve and Penni.
In those formative years, Steve showed himself to be a leader with vision, insight, and compassion.
In 1957, Steve married Jenny Lou Call and they had 3 beautiful daughters, Holly, Stacy and Lori. They later divorced in 1973.
In the early days, Steve farmed with his father and later he went into animal nutrition which brought him to Canada in 1973. There, on a cattle ranch in the summer of 1974, he met the love of his life, Gudrun Rathje, a teacher from Toronto, Canada. After a short courtship they were married in Toronto on November 22, 1974. In 1976 they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where Steve had an illustrious career in Real Estate and Property Management.
In 2003, Steve and Gudrun started their semi retirement in the Palm Spring area ( Cathedral City, California), and made it their winter home.
They both loved the desert from the moment they were introduced to it by both Steve and Gudrun’s parents in 1986.
They enjoyed many adventures traveling in their motor home.
Steve loved his time playing and organizing tennis matches both in Twin Falls and Cathedral City. When in 2015 he had his almost fatal heart attack, he took up cribbage with his tennis buddies and proved to be one of the luckiest people alive.
He is sorely missed by his wife of 45 years, Gudrun, his three daughters, Holly (Lauren) Langdon, Stacy( Joe) Shelton, and Lori ( Rob) Jackson, five grandchildren, five great grand children, sister Penni Janes and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to the local animal shelter where Steve rescued his beloved Josie, a female boxer dog.
A celebration of Steve’s life was held Jan. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Canyon Tennis Club, in Cathedral City, California.
There will also be a Celebration of Life for Steve held in Idaho at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Steve’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
