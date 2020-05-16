Obituary: Stephen Jay Fahrenwld

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stephen Jay Fahrenwald, 72, passed away in his Star Valley, AZ home on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. After a year-long battle with cancer, Steve, as feisty as ever, fought the good fight. Never one to give in, he chose to remain active until the end and passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and the loving kindness of his friends.

Steve was born and raised in Gooding, ID. As a youth, he was known to be quite a rascal, but made friends readily wherever he went. He loved the outdoors and spent many a day hunting and fishing. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. Upon his return, he worked for Bill Workman Ford until he ventured out on his own, building up his self-made business, S & D Automotive. He loved cars and people, and it showed in his business practices as well as in his daily life interactions.