Obituary: Stephen Jay Fahrenwld

Stephen Jay Fahrenwald, 72, passed away in his Star Valley, AZ home on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. After a year-long battle with cancer, Steve, as feisty as ever, fought the good fight. Never one to give in, he chose to remain active until the end and passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and the loving kindness of his friends.
Steve was born and raised in Gooding, ID. As a youth, he was known to be quite a rascal, but made friends readily wherever he went. He loved the outdoors and spent many a day hunting and fishing. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. Upon his return, he worked for Bill Workman Ford until he ventured out on his own, building up his self-made business, S & D Automotive. He loved cars and people, and it showed in his business practices as well as in his daily life interactions.
He and his wife, Sandy, were married forty years. Upon retiring, they traveled throughout the U.S. and Mexico making friends and enjoying life together wherever they landed. They built a home in Mexico and spent much of the last 21 years there, where Steve enjoyed golfing, deep sea fishing, hunting, and having an all-around good time. He loved making others happy and was never more pleased than when he was standing behind a BBQ grill, wielding a spatula in one hand and a drink in the other, providing a feast for great crowds of friends and strangers alike.
When not taking time out to watch a beloved western, Steve could be found puttering around on one of the many projects he was always about. He was handy and could fix nearly everything, and during his retirement, he took pleasure in restoring several classic cars to their near-original condition. He belonged to a classic car club in Arizona and enjoyed hanging out with other vintage car owners.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herman (Dee) Fahrenwald, and his mother, Grace (Lenker) Fahrenwald, He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sandy) Fahrenwald; two daughters, Rachael McKay (Michel) and Kathleen Drinkward (Dan); five amazing grandchildren, Ashlan, Shaylan, Tiarnan, Sally, and Alice; and one brother, Butch Fahrenwald (Denise).
The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
