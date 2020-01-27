October 24, 1975-January 24, 2020
RUPERT – Heaven gained another angel on Friday, January 24, 2020, as Stephanie Lynn Eads, 44, passed away surrounded by her family, who loved her unconditionally.
Stephanie Lynn Eads was born in Rupert, Idaho, October 24, 1975, to Joe King and Carol Lynn Cole. She graduated from Minico High School, the class of 1994, and she was proud to be the president of the FFA and a member of the West Minico Drill Team in her school years.
Stephanie was always vibrant and full of life; she loved fishing, softball, the Green Bay Packers, camping, driving truck, and most of all being on the back of her motorcycle. Stephanie also loved Minico football games.
In 1994, Stephanie married Jason Haynes, and in 1995, they had a beautiful baby girl, Kylie Gayle. They later divorced and Stephanie later married Jerry Eads; to this union came Logan Joseph Tyler and Kassidie Nicole. Stephanie loved her children more than life itself and through her tough times she looked to them for strength. Her greatest moments were finding out that she was going to be a grandma.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Joe King and Carol Cole; her children, Kylie (Austin) Kimber, Logan Eads, Kassidie Eads; her grandmother, Birdine Schmidt; her sisters, Amber (Jeremy) Smith, Amber (Reed) Prewitt, Lacy (Jorge) Mateo, Staci (Preston) Arthur; and her two precious grandbabies, Tallulah Lynnlee Eads and Kage Stanley Kimber; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Stanley Cole; her grandpa, Bill Schmidt; and grandparents, Kenneth & Marjorie King.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, and from 12 noon until 12:45 p.m. Friday preceding the service.
