Obituary: Stephanie Ann Fraley Birkey

October 15, 1976 ~ August 8, 2020

Stephanie Ann Fraley Birkey was born October 15, 1976 in Twin Falls Idaho. She passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2020 at the age of 43.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, and children, Andrew age 9 and Amila age 6. Her mother, Mary Fraley and sister, Maureen Padilha. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Fraley.

Her love and kindness will always be remembered by her friends and family. She will be dearly missed.

Celebration of Stephanie’s life will be at the Grace Baptist Church on Eastland Ave. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.

