Obituary: Stephanie Ann Fraley Birkey

October 15, 1976 ~ August 8, 2020
Stephanie Ann Fraley Birkey was born October 15, 1976 in Twin Falls Idaho. She passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2020 at the age of 43.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, and children, Andrew age 9 and Amila age 6. Her mother, Mary Fraley and sister, Maureen Padilha. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Fraley.
Her love and kindness will always be remembered by her friends and family. She will be dearly missed.
Celebration of Stephanie’s life will be at the Grace Baptist Church on Eastland Ave. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Birkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.