May 17th, 1926—October 19, 2019
Stella Mae Lang Powlus, 93 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Oct. 19, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living surrounded by family of natural causes.
She was born May 17, 1926 to Andrew C and Margaret McCurdy Lang in Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended Grade School at Saint Edwards Catholic School and Graduated from Twin Falls High School as a Valedictorian in 1942. After high school, she attended secretarial school in Salt Lake City, at Fort Douglas Army Base.
Having worked as a secretary for a couple of years at an army base in Utah, she decided to go home for a weekend and one of her girlfriends talked her into going to the Mountain Home Air Base to meet a couple of enlisted personnel.
Low and behold would she have known that her special date ended up being her future husband (Jack Powlus) after 4 short months of dating. They decided to get married just before Jack was shipped overseas to Europe in 1944.
Mom fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams in 1967 when she finished her Licensed Practical Nurse State Boards and passed with high honors and was named Idaho Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year for the State of Idaho.
Stella is survived by her daughter; Jackie Smith of Twin Falls, Idaho, Sons; Joseph L. (Wilma) Powlus, Twin Falls, Idaho, Brent A. Powlus, Twin Falls, Idaho, Bryan (Amy) Powlus, Eagle Mountain, Utah, Daughter in Law; Ann Powlus, El Paso, Texas, 13 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren, 4Great Great Grandchildren.
Stella is preceded in death by her husband Jack; sons Charles, Michael, Steven; her parents; all Brothers and Sisters, on great granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Edwards Catholic Church with reception to follow in the parish hall. A Virgil Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with a viewing starting at 6 to 6:55 p.m. and the Rosary service starting at 7 p.m. with Deacon Jim Herrett officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Stella to the Nursing Program at the College of Southern Idaho, Twin Fall, Idaho. Those who wish may view the full life sketch obituary and share memories and condolences on Stella’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
