Stanley R. Hurd
August 4, 1951—February 3, 2019
Stanley R. Hurd, 67, of Wendell passed away on February 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Stanley was born August 4, 1951, in Wendell, Idaho the son of Ralph and Juanita (McGhee) Hurd. He was raised and educated in Riverside, California. After his graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he served for six years. Stanley was a lifelong member and preacher of the Church of Christ. He was a mail carrier with the United States Post Office for 29 years. He loved his job because he could love on all of his recipients. Upon his retirement, he became a member of the American Legion Post 41 in Wendell, Idaho, where he served in the position of Sergeant-at-Arms.
He married Janis Fisher on September 21, 1982, in Lovelock, Nevada. He adored his wife with generous acts of love.
Stan enjoyed many things some of which include; fishing, gardening, traveling, playing cards, writing, helping others, and giving “horseback rides” to little ones, especially his grandbabies. He assisted in the foundation of International Bible Studies (IBS) doing missionary work in Nepal, Ghana, and India. He loved singing, preaching, visiting others and Praising God!
He is survived by his wife Janis Hurd; he loved each of his children; Joe (Karen) Nicholson of Mukilteo, WA, Jeff (December) Nicholson of Battle Ground, WA, Donavon (Monica) Hurd of Picabo, ID, Jarod (Francesca) Hurd of North Plains, OR, Jessica (Jermaine) Galloway of Prosper, TX, and Lety (Simon) Martinez of Wendell, 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his mother Juanita Hurd, sister Cynthia Lundstrom, and brother Mike (Pam) Hurd.
He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Marlin Hurd, grandparents Ralph and Esther Hurd and Earl and Lorena McGhee, and a brother-in-law Jim Lundstrom.
A Celebration of Stan’s life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Ave. E. with lunch to follow. Services will conclude at the Senior Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
