Obituary: Stanley Maynard Lehmann

June 17, 1940—November 6, 2019
Stanley Maynard Lehmann of Wendell, Idaho passed away peacefully from this life Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 where he resided with his great nephew Tyler, wife Hillary, and their two sons. He was born in Caldwell, Idaho June 17, 1940. The second child and first son of Maynard Wesley and Evelyn Elizabeth (Pershall) Lehmann. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Paul Lehmann.
He left Hamilton, Missouri in 1959 with the shirt on his back not knowing what his future held. He eventually made it to Twin Falls where he traded janitorial services for a degree in Business from downtown Twin Falls Business College.
He worked as an accountant for the Kimberly Bean Co. before he became a full-time farmer, rancher, and cowboy. He always had his eye on the future and with his forward-thinking ideas, going in to business for himself was the path he was destined to take. His hard work finally paid off when he got his first 40 acres and eventually turned it into thousands and made a self-supporting business on his own. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed the great outdoors, and was always a good neighbor and friend ready to lend a helping hand. Furthermore, a proud member of the 71 Cattle Association who loved his cows and the land they prospered on and was also a lifetime member of the Hagerman Valley Grange since 1962.
He is survived by his siblings and their spouses Leah (Joe) Fisher of Harrison, Arkansas. Phyllis (Claude) Strickland of Wendell, Idaho. Joanna (David) Kilgore of Seymour, Missouri. David (Joyce) Lehmann of Mansfield Missouri, and Jonathan (Barbara) Lehmann of Mansfield Missouri. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and many friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, Idaho.
