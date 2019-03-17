Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Stanley Julius Barth

October 2, 1929 -March 12, 2019

Stanley Julius Barth born Oct. 2, 1929 in Rushville, Nebraska to Margaret Lockman Barth and Julius H. Barth. They moved to the Magic Valley area in 1938. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Phyllis Nelson on June 14, 1955 in Kimberly, ID and they lived in Burley until 1987 when they moved to Boise. He worked for the J.R. Simplot Co. from 1960 until 1986. He was a member of the Burley United Methodist Church and Hillview Methodist Church in Boise. He was active with his family in Scouts and 4-H for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children Pamela Linger (Dave) Boise, Douglas Barth, Boise, Todd Barth (Lisa) Ephrata, WA and Carolee Baugh (Charlie) Lewisville, TX; 14 grandchildren Jeff, Patricia, Debbie, Tabitha, Audra, Heather, Andy, Chrissy, Jake, Tyrone, Spencer, Derek, Nathan and Shauna; 16 great grandchildren, Fawn, Micah, Emily, Tyler, Dani, Chance, Lana, Hailey, Emmanuel, Isabelle, Rayne, Serena, Felicity, Adalyn, Kelby, and Bella and his brother Wilbur Barth, Twin Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, his parents Julius (Pearl) Barth, Margaret Barth, brothers Kenneth (Jerry) and Glenn (Janice) and grandson Kelvin Baugh.

There will be a celebration of his life in July 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Date and time TBD.

