June 24, 1939—December 10, 2018
Stanley Francis McLauchlin, age 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully on December 10 due to complications related to COPD.
Stan was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 24, 1939, to Myron and Irene McLauchlin. Stan attended college at Ferris State College (receiving a vocational degree in HVAC and Refrigeration) and, later in life, the College of Southern Idaho where he majored in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.
Stan worked for Swift and Company in Greensboro, North Carolina and continued to do so when he moved to Twin Falls with his young family in 1968. Stan worked for Swift for many years and, after that, followed his true passion – wood working. He was a skilled craftsman and was particularly proficient in Intarsia.
Stan married his loving and caring wife, Jane Merritt, on July 17, 1996, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Stan and Jane enjoyed church friends and activities together, working on wood and stained-glass projects together, and taking the occasional trip. Most recently, taking a cruise to Alaska.
Stan loved to be outdoors and spent his youth hunting and fishing in Michigan and then in the great outdoors of Idaho. Stan loved to cook, tell stories, and work in his shop and remaking his home.
Stan is survived by his wife Jane; brother David McLauchlin of Bradenton, Florida; daughter Kim (Mike) Hamblin of Twin Falls, Idaho; son Bob (Dena) McLauchlin of Eagle, Idaho; two stepsons John (Jennifer) Merritt of Boise, Idaho; George (Misty) Merritt of Casper, Wyoming and 9 beautiful grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on December 13, 2018, at Rock Creek Community Church, Twin Falls, Idaho at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rock Creek Community Church or charity of your choice.
