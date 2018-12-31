Obituary: Stanley Carl Carlson

May 24, 1942—December 28, 2018
Stanley Carl Carlson was born May 24, 1942 in Lisbon, North Dakota to Tony and Dorothy Carlson. Stan was the second of three children. An older brother Mervin and younger sister Ellen. The family farmed in North Dakota and Minnesota then moved to Hansen, Idaho area when Stan was in elementary school.
Growing up as a rural youngster he and his friends joined in all the recreation available. Swimming in the canals, climbing canyon walls, prowling the then open ‘junk yards’ for treasures, and bicycling in and out of all sorts of adventures.
Stan joined the regular U.S. Army in 1962 and served two years active duty, then three years in the reserve. He was deployed to Korea for one year. His travels added to his life of discovery.
In 1965 Stan married Martha Genn. They remained married until Stan’s passing. Stan made his career as a bean millman for many years at Haney Seed and Agri sales in Twin Falls.
Stan is proceeded in death by his parents and his elder brother, Mervin. His sister Ellen of Caldwell survives.
Four proud sons survive their father. Jason (Karla), Mark (Jackie) Boise, Brian (Becki), and Eric (Jody) of Winnemucca, Nevada. Stan has ten grand children and 8 great grandchildren with one more to come.
A very quiet man, he lived his life in the same manner. He was much loved and cared for by all.
Thanks to St. Luke’s Hospice, St. Luke’s Physical Rehab and all who attended to Stan during his last 8 years of life. He did so appreciate all of you.’Specially’ thank you Becki Carlson.
Services are under the direction of Parkes Runeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.
