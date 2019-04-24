March 7, 1939—April 19, 2019
Stan Bartlett, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home in Hagerman.
Stanley Charles Bartlett was born on March 7, 1939 at home in Wendell, Idaho to Emmett Bartlett and Olive Englehaupt. He went to school in Wendell and Hagerman. At the age of 11 he started helping in the dairy for George and Irene Lemmon. He was taken under their wing and made part of the family. George taught him to think, make and fix everything and to work hard. Irene loved him and would fix a special treat for him to eat – banana cream pie.
In 1955 he married Beverly Lyons and they had three children: Rocky, Kelly and Letha. They separated in 1961.
Stan then went to Logan, Utah and worked for C.J. Woods. In 1962 he worked on the Saylor Creek Project in Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
In 1964 he married Eileen Fearheller in Elko, Nevada. They had two children: Coralee – who married Dan Breach; and Randy – who married Ellen Glenn, they have three children: Jessica, Micah and Seth. In 1966 he went to work for Gerald Tews at Tews Angus Ranch in Filer, Idaho. In 1969 he went to work for the State of Idaho Department of Law Enforcement as a Deputy Brand Inspector. He was stationed in Lincoln County – City of Shoshone. He also carried a deputy sheriffs’ card for Lincoln, Gooding, Camas, Blaine, Custer and Jerome Counties.
In 1980 he was injured in an automobile accident and retired from law enforcement. He then partnered in surplus and salvage, doing his favorite things – buying, selling and trading. In 2005 after a cancer diagnosis, he and Eileen retired back to Hagerman, Idaho.
In Hagerman, he joined the coffee group, showed a car at the car shows, helped around the neighborhood and anywhere needed. His last project was at the Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery – he voluntarily cleaned up and maintained the cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers – Edwin and Steve; and three sisters – Effie, Anne and Alma.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years – Eileen; his five children; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers – Emmett Jr. and John; and one sister – Alice.
He was liked, respected and will be greatly missed.
No formal funeral service will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
