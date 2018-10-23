Obituary Spenser Lee Ulrich

May 13, 1990 – October 16, 2018
Spenser Lee Ulrich, 28 year old Rupert resident, left us with broken hearts on Tuesday, October 16.
Spenser was a gift, born May 13, 1990 on Mother’s Day, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Son of Leland and Lori Ulrich, he grew up in Rupert, graduated from Minico High School in 2008, where he was an officer in the FFA. He worked several agriculture jobs until finally working at the Minidoka Transfer Station where he was valued as a hardworking and dedicated employee.
Spenser’s passion was riding his sled with his family and friends. Playing in fresh powder and seeing how far he could keep a side hill. He always enjoyed the ones with him. Spenser had many, many friends and the two best were Ethan Tyler and Austin Goff. They were as tight as any three could be. In good times and hard times, he could always look to both of them for advice and a wicked laugh.
Spenser is survived by his parents Leland and Lori Ulrich; his brother James Scott and his sister-in-law Ralyn Ulrich whom he thought of as his sister. Three nieces that he loved and adored, Keiriana, Kynidee, and Kenzi. They were the apple of his eye. Paternal grandparents Marvin Sr. And Laura Ulrich; Maternal grandparents, Rodney and Brenda Cottom and many uncles, aunts and cousins along with so many friends also survive him. He will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Spenser’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.