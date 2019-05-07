August 17, 1984—May 1, 2019
Solomon Matthew Meyer, 34, of Spokane, Washington and formerly of Wendell, Idaho, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019, after fighting a short illness.
Solomon Matthew Meyer was born on August 17, 1984 to Tim and Bonnie Meyer of Wendell, Idaho. His siblings Levi (Chelsea), Nathan (Kara), and Angela Meyer were enthused. Solomon had a prolific childhood filled with homeschooling, enjoying the love of the family and developed a strong work ethic. He found his interests in woodworking, snowboarding, and lending an eager hand to anyone who had need. Solomon brought his vibrant and fun-loving personality into all that he did.
Solomon attended the University of Idaho in 2007, earning placement on the Dean’s List and obtained two degrees. One in Business Information Systems and the other in Business Operation Management. True to his nature, he gathered many lifelong friends, fraternity brothers and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He gained employment at Ciena in Spokane, Washington for 10 years. He was blessed by being an uncle to Elisha (15), Emily (13), Matthew (12), Noah (12), and Jeremy (9) Meyer. He loved his family dearly and filled our lives with laughter and excitement.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. At 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
