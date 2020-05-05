Obituary: Slava Marie (Stastny) Kalisek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Slava Marie (Stastny) Kalisek was born on March 6, 1927 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the daughter of Joseph and Sophia Stastny of Murtaugh. She attended Bickel Elementary, and graduated from Murtaugh High School. Slava married Joseph Kalisek on April 13, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls. They had four children. Joe and Slava farmed and raised their family in the Murtaugh, and Paul area, and later retired to Twin Falls.

Slava was an active member in the Catholic Church. She was chairman of the harvest dinner at St. Nicholas and organized the Sunday Coffee hour at St. Edwards. She was proud of her Czech heritage, enjoyed baking ethnic food, pastries and breads, and at Christmas was busy making candy and dipping chocolates. Many of these treats were shared with family and friends. Slava was an avid walker, and loved working in her yard. She and Joe both loved roses and spent time creating beautiful gardens.

Slava loved having family gatherings, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: JoAnn Kalisek, of Eagan, MN, Michael Kalisek (Linda) of Paul, Laurie Engel (Matt) of Hailey, and Connie Jaeger (Peter) of West Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a new great grandson arriving any day, and one brother.