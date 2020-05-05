Obituary: Slava Marie (Stastny) Kalisek

Slava Marie (Stastny) Kalisek was born on March 6, 1927 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the daughter of Joseph and Sophia Stastny of Murtaugh. She attended Bickel Elementary, and graduated from Murtaugh High School. Slava married Joseph Kalisek on April 13, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls. They had four children. Joe and Slava farmed and raised their family in the Murtaugh, and Paul area, and later retired to Twin Falls.
Slava was an active member in the Catholic Church. She was chairman of the harvest dinner at St. Nicholas and organized the Sunday Coffee hour at St. Edwards. She was proud of her Czech heritage, enjoyed baking ethnic food, pastries and breads, and at Christmas was busy making candy and dipping chocolates. Many of these treats were shared with family and friends. Slava was an avid walker, and loved working in her yard. She and Joe both loved roses and spent time creating beautiful gardens.
Slava loved having family gatherings, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: JoAnn Kalisek, of Eagan, MN, Michael Kalisek (Linda) of Paul, Laurie Engel (Matt) of Hailey, and Connie Jaeger (Peter) of West Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a new great grandson arriving any day, and one brother.
Slava is preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her parents, three sisters and three brothers.
Our family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Lisa Burgett, the Heritage Hospice team including Dr. Hyatt, Lisa, Bayleigh, and Deanna, and Comfort Keepers HomeCare, especially Bonnie.
A private family memorial Mass and rosary with be held.
We will miss having extended family and friends present, but due to the current health restrictions ask that you remember Slava in your hearts and prayers.
Thursdays Mass may be followed on Zoom # 748-815-8781 at 11:00AM. Memorials may be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church in her name. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. The funeral video may also be viewed on a link on her memorial page.
