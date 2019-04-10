Sidney Joseph Brennan
June 23, 1950—April 6, 2019
Sidney Joseph Brennan “Joe” born June 23, 1950 passed away peacefully at the family farm on April 6, 2019. Joe is survived by wife Terry and children Lisa Silonis and husband Shane, Kellie White and husband Anthony, Joey Brennan and partner, Vanessa Larsen, Noel Shooter and wife Mandy, and Danielle Shooter and fiancé Dylan Yaremko. Joe has grandchildren, Amanda Horton (Willy), Serena Henderson (Joey), Lo’ree Silonis (Tyler), Bridger Foltz, Bella White, Landon Sadler, Tanner, Clay & Hannah Shooter. Joe has 2 great grandchildren Tariah & Brielle Horton.
Joe is also survived by brothers Jim Brennan and wife Debbie, Jon Brennan and wife Geri, Jeff Brennan and wife Denise, and sister Becky Brennan and nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by parents James Brennan and Wilma Wilson Brennan and sister Cindy Brennan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 3 p.m. at the Family’s Farm 4155 N. 2500 E. Filer, Idaho 83328.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in Joe’s name would be greatly appreciated.
