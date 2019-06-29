March 29, 1932 – June 23, 2019
Sidney F Edwards Jr., 87, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 from heart failure at St Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Sidney was born in Dietrich Idaho on March 29, 1932. He married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Brown on October 22, 1949 in Ely Nevada. They were blessed with 68 years together. They made homes in Dietrich, Sandpoint, Shoshone, Mackay area, Richfield, Stanley and their final home in Jerome. He spent 35 years of dedicated service with the Idaho Transportation Department retiring in 1988.
He was preceded in death by: his wife – Carolyn; parents—Sidney F Edwards Sr. and Dorothy Mills Edwards; sister—Shirley Gerity; In-laws—Herb & Ileta Brown; daughter—Pam Conant; grandson—Cody Conant; and brother in-law—Bob Hunter.
He is survived by: son—Butch Edwards (Kelly); daughter—Luann Geer (Ronnie); son—Gayland Edwards (Cindy Jo); 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; brother—Norman Edwards (Marilyn); sister—Myrna Taylor.
A celebration of Sidney’s life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with a viewing for family and friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Idaho and service beginning at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ron Geer officiating. Interment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
