Obituary: Sidney Bokovoy

June 20, 1935—August 27, 2019
Sidney Jensen Bokovoy, 84, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019 in Sandy, UT. Sidney, known to her friends and family as Sid, or Gransi to the grandkids, was born June 20, 1935 in Pocatello, Idaho and grew up in Hagerman, Idaho before going to Idaho State College. The summer after her sophomore year, while shopping in Owsley’s grocery store, her friend Jack Chipman, home on break from West Point, introduced her to her future husband, Jon Bokovoy. After a long distance relationship, they married after Jon’s graduation in June 1957, starting a 30 year journey as an Army wife and professional mover. Travels took the family all over, living in fourteen states and Japan for three of those years. Upon retiring, they settled in Hagerman in 1995. Besides homemaking, golf, tennis, and reading, she enjoyed music, playing piano and singing. Throughout her life she sang as an alto and sometimes even tenor in church choirs. As Jon played ukulele, you would hear their voices perfectly harmonizing to a Kingston Trio song as they entertained friends and family with a good sing-a-long. She was also in the bell choir at church, always sharing her musical talents. Known for her short pixie cut hair, beautiful toothy smile, and infectious laugh, Sidney’s life was filled with compassion and interest in others. Devoted to God, Sidney was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hagerman. She was an active volunteer, driving Meals on Wheels to seniors, acting as a docent in the Hagerman Historical Society and writing and creating parishioner newsletters for many churches throughout her life. Sidney made friends easily and was an avid bridge player enjoying the competition between friends. Diligent with exercise, yoga, and nutrition, she was also known to indulge in chocolate and especially loved ice cream. How she kept her slender figure remains a mystery.
Sidney will be missed and is survived by her daughters Stacey Barck (Russ) of San Jose, CA, and Cristin Kallaher (Dennis) of Alpharetta, GA, son Jon M. Bokovoy (Sherry) of Sandy, UT, and seven grandchildren. In addition, sisters Kaye Jensen Nubel (Vincent) of Lantana, TX, Charlotte Ray (C.Ray) Jensen Triplett (Larry) of Sacramento, CA, and Joanie Jewett of Hagerman, ID. Sidney is preceded in death by her husband, Jon E. Bokovoy, brother Robert D. Jensen and her parents Lloyd and Charlotte Jensen.
A memorial service will be held in Hagerman, ID on Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church, 270 E Salmon St, Hagerman, ID 83332.
