January 23, 1975—July 12, 2019
Shon Wallace, age 44, of Twin Falls, Idaho, went to be with his Lord and Savior with his loving parents by his side on Friday, July 12, 2019 due to an extended illness.
Shon was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 23, 1975, to Glenn and Carla Wallace. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1993. Growing up, Shon was active in Little League baseball, loved golfing with his dad, riding motorcycles, playing pool, and camping with his family. The times he cherished the most were when he was surrounded by family and friends. Shon had a big heart and treated everyone he met with love and kindness. He will be greatly missed.
Shon is survived by his parents, Glenn and Carla Wallace of Twin Falls, ID, his brother, Shayn (Lisa) Wallace of Naperville, IL, his grandmother, Susan Shaw of Boise, ID, his grandfather, William Hartley of Ellenton, FL, as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, with reception to follow.
