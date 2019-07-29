August 12, 1954—July 22, 2019
Shirley (Wolfe) Lee, age 64, of Filer ID went home to her Savior on July 22, 2019 after a short illness.
Shirley was preceded in death January 16, 2017 by her husband, Charles Alfred (aka Junior or Chuck) Lee, her mother Frieda (DeWald) Wolfe, her father Daryl Wolfe and a baby brother John Wolfe.
She is survived by her sister, Sherry (Wolfe) Rust – Buhl ID, sister, Doris (John Crothers) Wolfe – Amarillo TX, two step-sons Michael (Stephanie) Lee – Meridian ID and Jeffery (Cindy) Lee – Twin Falls ID. She is also survived by two nieces, Kimberly (Rust) Shropshire – Buhl ID and Aunda (John) Edwards – Amarillo TX, two nephews Joshua (Elise) Jones – Twin Falls ID and William Jones – Twin Falls ID. Shirley had 3 great nephews Josh (Shay Velasquez) Shropshire, Nick Shropshire, and Maddox Kent and 3 great nieces, Destynee Jones, Danyka Jones, and Zoe Edwards.
Also surviving her are her loving in-laws, Billy (Imogene) Hamilton and family and Jackie Lee and son and last but not least, her furbabies, Baby and Boo who she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2531 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family suggests donations be made to Magicats, Inc, People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice. Those who wish may share memories and condolences as well as view her full life sketch on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
