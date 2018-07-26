August 31, 1929 – July 24, 2018
Shirley Rose Voorhees Roberts, 88, went to be with her heavenly Father July 24, 2018. She passed peacefully surrounded by family.
She was born Aug 31, 1929 to William and Blanche Voorhees in Alcester, South Dakota. She was baptized 959 and confirmed her faith 483 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wisner, Nebraska where they moved in 1931. She moved to Buhl ID in 1943. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper until she married Ed (Clarence Edgar) Roberts on December 2, 1951 after he returned from serving in the Korean War. He passed away in 1995 with her by his side. They were blessed with 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
After her daughters were grown she attended CSI where she earned her associates degree. She worked for ShopKo, Buhl Motor Vehicle, Sears SVC Dept and CSI Homemaker program. She also, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and then Senior Companion until last year. She was an active member of St John’s Lutheran Church Buhl. She taught Sunday School, VBS, was a member of LWML, was involved in ministry on wheels and nursery roll. She served as a secretary for AAL/Thrivent and participated in many volunteer projects. She loved collecting salt and pepper shakers.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy (Wood) Cheney, Martha Roberts, and Sue (Calvin) Wilcox; 6 grandchildren, Monica (John) Holley, Bryan (Lisa) Cheney, Jeremey Roberts, Kevin (Stacey ) Wilcox, Katrina (AJ) Lance, Kelsey Wilcox; 5 great grandchildren, Hailey, Madison and Ty Cheney, Ryan and Ian Lance; 2 sisters, Marlene Herzinger and Sharlene (Larry) Cooper; 1 brother, Dallas (Bernita) Voorhees, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her parents; brother, David Voorhees and sister Mildred Behrhorst.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., prior to the service, also at the church. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Buhl Senior Center Meals on Wheels. We would like to thank everyone that has been involved in her rehabilitation and care, especially her daughter Sue (with help from Martha) who made it possible for her to stay at home.
