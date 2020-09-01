Obituary: Shirley Orthman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 1, 1937—August 26, 2020

RUPERT – Shirley Ann Orthman passed away peacefully at her home in Rupert with her family by her side on August 26, 2020, at the age of 82.

Shirley was born October 1, 1937, in Ontario, Oregon, to parents John Arthur Rumsey and Rachel Goodrow. She was one of four children including two brothers, Cliff and Carl Rumsey; and one sister, Ella Mae Rumsey (Orthman).

She married the love of her life, Jimmy Lynn Orthman, on October 1, 1953, and together they raised five wonderful children.

Shirley’s love for animals was inspirational and her special ability to care for and love all creatures was fascinating. She loved all plants and flowers; she could get anything to grow anywhere and found joy in making the world beautiful.

Shirley is survived by four of her children, Cindy Allen (Wade) of Jackson, Idaho, Russel Orthman of Declo, Idaho, Randy Orthman (Patty) of Burley, Idaho, and Joani Winmill (Brock) of Rupert, Idaho; and so many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-children. She will be remembered and loved forever by her fur baby, Ginger.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and her daughter, Cathy; as well as her parents and siblings.