Obituary: Shirley Mae (Shupe) Hill

June 15, 1929—May 13, 2020
Shirley Mae (Shupe) Hill of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 90.
Shirley was born on June 15, 1929, in Gooding, Idaho, to Hyrum Stanley and Blanche (Nelson) Shupe. She grew up on the family ranch in the Shoestring area where she also attended the country Shoestring School in her elementary years, and then attended and graduated from Gooding High School in 1947.
Shirley married Alvin Gene Hill on May 23, 1954, at her parents’ home in Gooding. They were later sealed in the Boise Idaho Temple in February 2004. They were ten days short of being married for 66 years.
She worked a short time for Idaho Power in Gooding and later was head bookkeeper, personnel manager/peacekeeper i.e., Alvin, Mike and all the grandkids at the Sawtooth Cattle Company for many years. She also ran a grandchildren chauffeur service for any and all places that were needed. She loved doing Family History and was also a very detailed person, keeping track of every event, date, with accompanying pictures of all her family members.
She is survived by her husband—Alvin; son—Steven (Teri) Hill; and daughter—Julie (Mike) Patton, all of Gooding; her grandchildren and great grandchildren—Trista (CJ) Palmer, Kylie, Hannah, Bubby, Gaige of Bliss; Josh (Heather) Patton, Jaelynn, Chailey, Devry, Huxton of Gooding; Justin (Kayla) Hill, Ledger, Baylor of Gooding; Dusty (Jessica) Patton, Brynley, Sam of Gooding; Brittany (Brian) Homan, Brooklyn, Brodee, Braedyn, Blake of Filer; Brandi Hill (Michael Lawler) of Oregon; Casey (BreAnne) Patton, Weston, Daxon, Marlee, Briar of Terreton; Lindsay (Troy) McNally, Whitley of Filer; her sisters-in-law—Sharon Shupe of Boise and Elizabeth Clontz of Gooding.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother—Stan Shupe Jr.; sister-in-law—Beverly Hill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
