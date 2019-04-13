December 28, 1919—April 10, 2019
PAUL – Shirley Jean Cox Leoni, a 99-year-old lifelong resident of the Mini-Cassia area, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.
She was born December 28, 1919, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Sherwood Stanley and Eliza Jane McDaneld Platts. The family moved to Rupert in 1926. She attended Lincoln Grade School, graduated from Rupert High School, and subsequently attended and completed cosmetology school. She married William Clarence Cox in March 1939, and they had two sons, Norman Wesley Cox and C. Wayne Cox. She and Clarence divorced in 1965. On January 12, 1973, Shirley married Ceaser Theodore Leoni and they had 34 happy years together until his death on September 15, 2007.
Shirley owned and operated Shirley’s Beauty Salon in Rupert for many years. She was active throughout the community and served in many organizations including: 4-H teacher; Cub Scout den mother; was a member of the Soroptimist Club, Business and Professional Women, Minidoka County Historical Museum, Rupert Chamber of Commerce (where she served as the first woman president in 1975), and, the Burley-Rupert Knife & Fork Dinner Club (serving as president in 1983); and was on the board of directors of the Minidoka County Senior Citizen Center for 12 years. Additionally, Shirley was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert.
She is survived by her two sons, Norman Wesley Cox and C. Wayne Cox; one grandson, Gregory Wayne Cox, of Portland, Oregon; and one great-grandchild, Tara Noel Patrick. In addition to her husband, Cas, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; one granddaughter, Stacey Patrick; and one great-grandson, Calvin Wesley Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Bryan N. Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Pomerelle Place for the wonderful care they provided to Shirley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.